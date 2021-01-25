Varun Dhawan Shares Haldi Ceremony Pictures; Fans Call Him 'most Handsome Dulha'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has finally tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal on Sunday. The announcement was made by the actor himself on Instagram. While sharing stunning wedding photographs on the photo-sharing application, the actor wrote, “Life long love just became official”. Just a day after the wedding, Varun has now posted a slew of splendid photos of his Haldi ceremony online with fans.

Varun Dhawan’s Haldi picture

In the photo shared by Varun, fans can see the star covered in turmeric as he flaunts his chiselled muscular physique. Donning sunglasses, the star gives a poker face expression as the camera captures him. In another picture, Varun Dhawan poses alongside his friend squad. Each member of the group can be seen colour-coordinated, as they don a customised T-shirt made especially for the ceremony. Take a look at the photographs here:

As soon as the Haldi photos surfaced online, it went viral on the application. With compliments flooding his comment section, many called him ‘the most handsome’ and ‘hottest’ dulha. Congratulatory messages haven’t stopped flooding his social media. Here’s taking a quick look at the reactions of fans:

The duo got hitched in an intimate ceremony which was attended by only close friends and family. The wedding ceremony was held in Alibaug. The pre-wedding rituals of the wedding began on January 22. As per PTI, the marriage was scheduled to happen in the month of May, last year. However, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was postponed. Now, as the situation began to stabilise, the couple without making a further delay, decided to get hitched.

For the unversed, Varun and Natasha have known each other since childhood and the intriguing detail was shared by Varun himself on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor last collaborated with Sara Ali Khan for the remake of Coolie No.1. He will next feature in Raj Mehta directed romantic drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This upcoming film will also star Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles, alongside popular influencer Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul.

