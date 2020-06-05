Varun Dhawan Shares Aesthetic Scenic Beauty Of Mumbai's Juhu Beach; Watch Video

After sharing a beach selfie, Varun Dhawan recently shared a video of a scenic view of the beach. In the video, the sky looks beautiful, with waves striking the sand that made the view even more aesthetic. The beautiful sound of the water and wind made it more soothing and special. Varun Dhawan captioned the post as, 'Mumbai Juhu beach'.

Fans in large number gushed to comment and praise him for the video. Some went on to call it an ‘emotion’ while others called it soothing. People also dropped heart and smiley emoticons to appreciate the video. Bollywood actor Dia Mirza also appreciated Varun Dhawan's post as she commented, 'Uff' with a heart emoticon. Check out the post.

Varun Dhawan shares beach selfie

In the recent past, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself on the beach. The monochrome picture shows Varun smiling and features a faded rainbow behind him. The selfie was captioned - "the stories are true" with a rainbow emoji. Many fans quickly commented on the actor's picture with hearts and fire emoji but one of the comments which caught fans' attention was that of Sara Ali Khan. The actor commented on Varun's picture - "Oh! You actually went to the beach, I thought you were joking", with a wave emoji.

On the work front

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer, Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1.

Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D that garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

