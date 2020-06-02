Varun Dhawan Sings 'Humsafar' In Throwback Video, Alia Bhatt Bursts Into Laughter

Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan knows very well how to entertain people with his humor and acting skills. The actor is a pro when it comes to spreading magic on screen with his stellar performances. Recently, the Street Dancer 3D actor updated his YouTube channel with a throwback video from the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya where he can be seen crooning the song Humsafar.

Varun Dhawan uploads a hilarious video on YouTube

The actor who has never tried his hands on singing took the center stage on a sofa along with a mic and started singing the song with full gusto. Alia who seems to be tired can be seen sitting along with Shashank Khaitan. Alia and Shashank also join in as they cheer and clap for him. The hilarious video shows the stars' fun side as the other people in the recording studio can be seen rolling on the floor in laughter after gearing Varun singing the song with so much enthusiasm. Varun captioned the video while mentioning how he was trying his hands on singing with his team of Badrinath ki Dulhaniya.

The actor recently celebrated his niece Niara’s second birthday. The actor shared the pictures from the celebrations at home where he can be seen pampering the little one in the second one Varun is seen helping her cut the cake. Later, the actor shared a video on social media where he can be seen hitting the gym and shedding extra kilos after binging on niece Niara’s birthday cake. Varun shared a video where he was seen flexing his arms and as part of his caption, he wrote: "Rehab"

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D. Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, the film is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

(Image credit: Varun Dhawan/ Instagram)

