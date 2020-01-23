The Debate
Varun Dhawan Is Slaying It With His Casual Looks For 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan is very particular about his style and fashion. Let's take a look at the unorthodox fashion style he adapted for his upcoming movie promotions.

varun dhawan

Varun Dhawan is currently busy in the promotions for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D directed by Remo D'Souza. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. Varun Dhawan has proved his mettle in acting time and again with movies like October, Sui Dhaga, etc that were appreciated by both critics and fans. He is a fashion enthusiast and a style icon for everybody. 

Read Also: 'Chhapaak' Weekend 2 BO: Deepika Padukone's Film Shows No Spark | Here's The Total Figure

5 unconventional outfits sported by Varun Dhawan in the lead up to Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan's style is always on point. He has adapted a very unorthodox fashion statement for his role in Street Dancer 3D and also for the promotional rounds. He sported various casual attires during the promotions to keep up with the spirit of his character from the movie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Read Also: The 'Malang' Cast Simply Doing "nothing" To Promote The Movie. Read Here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As one can notice, the above photos of Varun Dhawan are proof that he has adapted an absolute casual tone. The ripped jeans shorts and a casual T-shirt with a leather jacket are complimenting each other perfectly. The black shoes and glares are an ideal addition to this look. 

Read Also: 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer Reveals How She Cast The Actors For Her Film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Varun's character in the movie will don the look as portrayed in the picture. This look is reportedly to pay homage to Danish, a dancer and video blogger who had lost his life back in 2018. The other picture shows Varun impersonating Prabhu Deva for the song Muqabla. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After Street dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1. The movie is an official remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda & Karishma Kapoor in lead roles. The new movie will be helmed by Varun's father David Dhawan and will also star Sara Ali Khan.

Read Also: Vijay Deverakonda Begins Shooting Puri Jagannadh's Untitled Next With A Holy Ceremony

 

 

