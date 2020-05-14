Varun Dhawan Reveals That He Broke Down On The Sets Of 'October'; Here's Why

The film October has been among the top films in Varun Dhawan’s career. While the actor is known for his romantic and comedy roles, October, reportedly gave him a platform to show off his acting skills.

Varun Dhawan was lauded for his role as Dan and even went on to win the Best Actor Critics Filmfare Award for October. In a recent Twitter conversation with a fan, Varun recalled the time when he broke down on the sets. A fan recently asked Varun Dhawan a question, he asked him that when Shiuli's mother tells Dan to move on as she thought his mother's visit was selfish, Dan's reaction is not seen, but he still complies.

He further added asking, “Was not showing Dan's reaction intentional? What's the significance?" To which Varun Dhawan replied that he asked an amazing question. He further went on to reveal that he had broken down while filming that scene. Check out the tweet here.

That’s an amazing question . I had infact broken down while filming that scene @ShoojitSircar https://t.co/JQiXGSDVvC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 13, 2020

Talking about Varun Dhawan being chosen for his lead role, Shoojit had told a leading news portal that it wasn’t like he wanted to work with the actor. He said that he saw him in his office one day and he just found some kind of innocence in him which he was wanted for his character in the film. He also revealed saying that he went on with him purely on his instincts. He also added saying that even though Varun was an “overnight sensation,” but there was something youthful in him.

About the film

The film, October marked the Bollywood debut of Banita Sandhu who played the lead role of Shiuli alongside Varun Dhawan in the film. The film was helmed by Shoojit Sircar and received several accolades and also garnered praise from viewers.

The film also starred Gitanjali Rao, Sahil Vedoliyaa, Isha Chaturvedi, Prateek Kapoor, Iteeva Pandey, Karamveer Kanwar, Ashish Ghosh in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around a group of interns go through the daily struggle when an accident unexpectedly changes their lives. The protagonist can't let go and becomes obsessed with it.

