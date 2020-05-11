Varun Dhawan Replies To A Fan Who Asks Him To ‘plan A Baby’ As Per Her Birthday; See Post

Varun Dhawan is rather vocal about his love for Natasha and reports suggest that the two will tie the knot anytime soon. However, there is no confirmation from their end. A fan wished that the kids of the two be born on the same date as her's. Varun Dhawan could only laugh at the uncanny request that the fan-made.

Varun Dhawan and a fan’s hilarious interaction on Instagram

Varun Dhawan had shared the picture of Natasha and himself from one of their private getaways. Natasha Dalal is dressed in a corset style bikini with sheer shorts. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is wearing bright red shorts. The picture was clicked with a scenic backdrop of the infinite ocean. One fan wrote, “ My brother shares a birth date with you and my sister shares with Natasha. You better make sure your kid shares it with me. It's on March 3. Plan accordingly,” on the picture. To this Varun Dhawan was speechless and wrote, “haha.”

Varun Dhawan had shared the picture on his long-time girlfriend’s birthday. He had written a hilarious caption which read, “Happy birthday Nata. I choose you over the UFC.” The picture was showered with many responses from his fans. They wished Natasha on her birthday through the posts’ comments.

Snippet Credits: Varun Dhawan’s photos in IG

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan are high school friends turned lovers. The two have been dating since a while and there were reports that their wedding was to be held in Thailand this year. However, with the global pandemic situation, their wedding was reportedly moved to another date and venue.

