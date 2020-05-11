Varun Dhawan Shares A Monochrome Picture On Twitter Amid Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are enjoying their time by spending it with their family and loved ones at home. The stars can be spending time doing mundane household chores like cooking, washing utensils, baking and what not. Bollywood's heartthrob Varun Dhawan seems to not enjoy this season and is keeping his ‘love lockdown.' Varun shared a picture on his social media account which is speaking volumes about his tale of lockdown.

Varun Dhawan shares a broody picture on social media

The Student of the Year actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a rather broody monochrome picture of himself looking out a windowpane and drawing a heart on the glass as it fogged up. “Love Lockdown,” he captioned the photo that he shared with a heart and lock emoticon. Fans can only assume that this post was dedicated to his lady love, Natasha Dalal, or if the actor is loving his time under lockdown.

The frenzy fans of the actor could not control their emotions and stormed the comment section with their questions regarding the post. One of the users shared crying emoticons and wrote that no one is aware of the fact when will this get over. Another user asked Varun not to lose hope and do not get upset easily. A third user compared his looks with that of Devdas and consoled Varun that everything will be fine, and the lockdown has made Varun like a Devdas.

Babbeee😭😭 don't know when all this will end — Prachi Tripathi (@prachiivarundvn) May 11, 2020

यार.. सादगी मे ही cutness नजर आती है..

So cool.. — Pintu Raaz (@PintuRa29809940) May 11, 2020

Oh my little Johnny please don't be upset, looking so cute — Sayan das gupta (@99_das) May 11, 2020

लगता है भाई कोई गहरा सोच में परा है | — Prabhakar kumar singh (@BeingPrabhakarK) May 11, 2020

लोकड़ाउन ने पूरा देवदास बना दिया 😂😂 — Khalli Mewati 🇮🇳💪 (@KhalliArsh) May 11, 2020

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun has quite an interesting line up of films ahead on his kitty. He will be seen in the biopic of Indian Army officer Arun Khetarpal who was martyred at a very young age and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. However, Varun Dhawan will have to return to his 20s for the film as he will be playing the role of a 21-year-old in the movie. This might come across as a challenge for Varun Dhawan who turned 33 last month. But being the hard-working actor, Varun Dhawan has reportedly already started prepping for his transformation for the film.

