Varun Dhawan Slams 'fabricated' Reports About Father David Dhawan; Pens Strong Message

Varun Dhawan on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to slam a media report that claimed that David Dhawan is working on a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Namak Halaal. The report further stated that Varun would star in the film.

Penning a strong worded message, Varun Dhawan called out the website and wrote that it was a 'fabricated story' and warned them not to 'make up things' about his father. The entertainment website has now deleted the tweet.

Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don’t make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story will see u christmas 🎄 to make u laugh. https://t.co/8u1FBd2DMr — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 21, 2020

This is not the first time that Varun has called out 'fake' media report. On October 7, Varun slammed another report.

Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir 🙏 https://t.co/vJYLdyge83 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 7, 2020

Coming to the professional front of the actor, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo Dsouza's dance film Street Dancer 3D and multi-starrer Kalank. He will be soon seen in an upcoming film, Coolie No 1, which is a remake of a Govinda starrer. The upcomer is directed by filmmaker David Dhawan under the production banner of Pooja Entertainment. The female lead of the upcoming rom-com will be essayed by Sara Ali Khan while Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal will be seen playing key roles. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25 onwards.

