Varun Dhawan Shares Throwback Pic Of Him Sitting On Nargis Fakhri's Lap; See Pic

Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri had starred in the 2014 hit movie Main Tera Hero. The movie was widely loved by the audience. Varun Dhawan is often seen goofing around with his fellow actors on sets and otherwise as well. Recently, Varun Dhawan posted a throwback picture of him sitting on Nargis Fakhri’s lap on his Instagram story. Read ahead to know more.

Varun Dhawan shares picture of him sitting on Nargis Fakhri’s lap

Varun Dhawan has taken to his Instagram story to share a throwback picture with Nargis Fakhri. He has posted a picture of him sitting in Nargis’s lap, smiling widely in the camera. While Nargis Fakhri’s expression looks like she is talking to somebody. Varun Dhawan had captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to this beautiful, funny good-hearted soul @nargisfakhri. I could only find pictures where I am sitting on your lap for reason”.

The photo was taken when Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri were promoting their movie Main Tera Hero in 2014. During the film's promotions, Varun was seen sitting on Nargis’s lap many times. Viewers loved their chemistry in the movie Main Tera Hero.

Varun Dhawan and Nargis Fakhri’s film Main Tera Hero also starred Ileana D’Cruz in it. The movie revolved around a Seenu, played by Varun Dhawan, who falls in love with Sunaina, played by Ileana D’Cruz when he meets her in college. He tries to woo her but Sunaina is not interested. Then enters Ayesha, played by Nargis Fakhri, who is impressed by Seenu’s fighting skills on the train and desires to marry him.

Varun Dhawan has a huge fan-following among the younger generation. Some of his hit movies include Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dilwale. He is going to star in the movie Collie No 1, starring alongside Sara Ali Khan, which is set to release on Christmas this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Nargis Fakhri is one of the well-known actors of Bollywood. She has starred in various movies like Rockstar, Madras Cafe, Azhar and Housefull 3. Her upcoming movie is Torbaaz. It is an action-thriller starring Sanjay Dutt and Rahul Dev as well.

Image courtesy- @varun.dhawanfp Instagram

