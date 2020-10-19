Varun Dhawan Offers Treat To 'new Friend' While Introducing It To His Fans

On October 19, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle and shared a photo and a video, featuring his new friend. Interestingly, in the photo, Varun Dhawan was seen sporting a beach look. He was seen offering a carrot to his new friend, that is a rabbit while in the video, the rabbit was seen munching on the leaves offered by the actor. Instagramming the post, Varun wrote a short caption, which read, "Made a new friend", along with a rabbit face emoticon. Scroll down to take a look at Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post.

Meet Varun Dhawan's new friend

READ | Varun Dhawan Lets His Friend's Dog Drink Water From His Glass, Says 'sorry Not Sorry'

Within a couple of hours, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor's post managed to receive more than 200k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from Dhawan's 32.6M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with heart-eye emoticons. On the other side, a section of fans called it "cute" while a fan asserted, "Enjoy your vacation with your new friend". Choreographer-director Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle also went gaga over Varun's new friend as she dropped a heart-eye emoticon. Interestingly, a couple of fans also extended best wishes for the 33-year-old actor as he completed eight years in the Hindi film industry.

READ | Varun Dhawan Helps 'Super Dancer Chapter 2' Contestant Ritik Diwaker To Fund His Education

A peek into Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Although the Main Tere Hero actor is a moderate social media user, he manages to keep his fans updated with his whereabouts. Apart from promoting his work on the photo-sharing platform, the actor has shared numerous selfies and self-portraits. In his latest Instagram post, he was seen chilling in the middle of a pool. To caption his photo, he penned Bruce Lee's quote on water.

READ | Varun Dhawan Flaunts His Chiselled Physique, 'haaye Garmi' Says A Fan; See Post

Coming to the professional front of the actor, he will be soon seen in an upcoming film, Coolie No 1, which is a remake of a Govinda starrer. The upcomer is directed by filmmaker David Dhawan under the production banner of Pooja Entertainment. The female lead of the upcoming rom-com will be essayed by Sara Ali Khan while Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal will be seen playing key roles. It will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 25 onwards.

READ | Varun Dhawan Shares A Stunning Post Of 'all Things Lovely'; Check It Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.