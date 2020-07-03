Varun Dhawan 'spends His Evening Well' With Mumbai Police Officers; See Pics

As Unlock 1.0 was introduced, many Bollywood celebrities have resumed work and have started stepping out of their homes and the recent celebrity to do so is actor Varun Dhawan. Recently, actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture on his Instagram handle, which features the actor spending some time with Mumbai Police officers at Juhu Beach. Take a look at the picture:

As seen in the picture shared, Varun can be seen sporting blue shorts and a grey face mask. Just like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Varun is also doing his bit to fight the Coronavirus pandemic which has caused a ravage across the world. Varun Dhawan recently made it to the news when he donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers of the film industry.

If the reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The president of the Indian Film and TV Directors Association, Ashok Pandit took to his Twitter handle to share a video message, thanking Varun Dhawan for his magnanimous contributions. Take a look:

@fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry.

Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ix03reYQgd — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 24, 2020

Varun's projects

In 2017, Varun and David worked together for the blockbuster film, Judwaa 2. The movie was the remake of the Salman Khan-starrer Judwa, which released in 1997. The duo is gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles.

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D which garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of Rs. 70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhu Deva in the lead roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

