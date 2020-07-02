Yo Yo Honey Singh Shares Pictures Of His Body Transformation, Varun Dhawan Reacts

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media and shared a few pictures from his lockdown workout sessions. Like most celebrities, Yo Yo Honey Singh too has been homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. He has been working out while being in the lockdown. He recently gave his fans a glimpse of his well-toned physique and flaunted some muscles.

In the pictures posted by Yo Yo Honey Singh, it can be seen that he has lost some weight. In the picture that seems to be taken in his gym, he is seen posing for the lens in black coloured gym wear. Many celebrities have complimented Yo Yo Honey Singh’s transformation on his social media. Amongst others, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and singer Neha Kakkar have dropped comments on Yo Yo Honey Singh’s workout pictures.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Instagram

Varun Dhawan shared an emoji to compliment Yo Yo Honey Singh’s transformation. Neha Kakkar too complimented Yo Yo Honey Singh’s workout pictures by sharing two fire emojis and a muscle emoji. Honey Singh commented on Neha Kakkar’s comment with a few heart emojis. Apart from the celebrities, fans of the rapper cannot help but feel inspired by the transformation.

Fans of the rapper have taken to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Instagram account and dropped many positive comments. They have showered the pictures with likes and fire emojis. Many have stated that Yo Yo Honey Singh’s transformation is ‘awesome’ and that he looks great. Some also stated that their favourite rapper is back in action.

Last month, Yo Yo Honey Singh stated that doesn’t get pulled down by completion. Talking about his competitors he said that he can see that everyone is doing a great job. He even said that irrespective of the type of music, everyone in the industry is putting their best foot forward. He went on to say that the music industry is churning out some great work nowadays.

Yo Yo Honey Singh believes that this is the ‘second innings’ of his life and wants to do things differently this time around. He said that his focus is on making the audiences happy with his songs. Yo Yo Honey Singh had taken some time off his work and focused on his well-being. It has been reported that the rapper battled with bipolar disorder as well as alcoholism for some time.

