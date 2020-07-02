Doctor Dances In PPE Kit To Varun Dhawan's 'Garmi'; Watch Video

A doctor named Richa Negi has been getting a lot of attention for her latest dance video on Varun Dhawan’s Garmi. The doctor released a video on account of Doctor’s Day on her Instagram. Dr Richa was seen dancing to the song Garmi starring Varun Dhawan and Norah Fatehi.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi’s Fan Questions Her About Her Obsession With ‘Pooja’ & She Has An Epic Reply

Doctor dances to Varun Dhawan's Garmi in PPE kit

The video managed to reach the Coolie No 1 star and he too was impressed by the doctor’s swift moves. Varun left a comment on Dr Richa’s post, which certainly got her extremely excited. On the other hand, Norah Fatehi was so impressed by the video that she gave the doctor a shoutout through her Instagram story. Dr Richa was seen dancing in her PPE suit that is used as protection against COVID-19 infection. The doctor shared the video and captioned it with, “We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit”.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Has A Hilarious 'new' Translation Of ‘After Corona’, See Pic

Source: Nora Fatehi and Richa Negi Instagram

The video has already managed to bring in almost 2 lakh views. A number of fans have also been commenting on the post since it was released. A fan wrote, “Such a inspiration u r... Never see such a great video,,, u guys (medical team from all over the world) may god bless you all u,,,,all r the true super hero... Keep spreading positivity and the inspiring people like this”. Similarly, a number of netizens have spammed her post with supportive messages and have appreciated the doctor fo her efforts to help the needy.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Completes The 'Gulabo Sitabo' Tongue-twister Challenge; See Video Here

National Doctor's Day

Every year on June 1, people from all over the globe celebrate National Doctor's Day and appreciate the doctors' efforts to save lives. The celebrities from Bollywood have been sharing their heartfelt wishes on the account of National Doctor's Day. Stars like Ritesh Deshmukh, Surbhi Chandna, Ananya Panday and Salman Khan took to their respective social media handles to share posts to celebrate National Doctors' Day. Salman Khan shared a tweet about the same and wrote, "Aaj #DoctorsDay hai, meri taraf se saare doctors ko dil se shukriya. Aapke dedication, or aapke sacrifices k liye! Thank you for being the strongest pillars of our country in this pandemic!" Here are some posts on Doctors Day by Bollywood celebrities.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi Aces The 'Don't Leave Me Challenge', Fans Love It; Watch Video Here

Also Read | Nora Fatehi’s 'Saki Saki' Video ‘explodes’ On Internet, Hits 40 Million Views On Tik Tok

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.