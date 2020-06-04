Varun Dhawan Posts Beach Selfie; Sara Ali Khan Is In Disbelief, Says 'you Actually Went'

Varun Dhawan recently took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself on the beach. The monochrome picture shows Varun smiling and features a faded rainbow behind him. As many fans respond to the picture in complete awe, one comment by actor Sara Ali Khan stood out. Sara commented she can't actually believe that Varun Dhawan went to the beach and thought he was kidding.

Varun Dhawan, who is quite active on social media, recently posted a selfie on Instagram on the beach. The selfie was captioned - "the stories are true" with a rainbow emoji. Many fans quickly commented on the actor's picture with hearts and fire emoji but one of the comments which caught fans' attention was that of Sara Ali Khan. The actor commented on Varun's picture - Oh! You actually went to the beach, I thought you were joking, with a wave emoji. Fans were puzzled at this comment by Sara Ali Khan and waved it off as funny banter between the two. Some other fans also commented on the picture stating their own desire to go to the beach.

Picture Credit: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

Disha Patani also posted a beach picture

Another celebrity to post a beach picture was Disha Patani. The actor recently uploaded a throwback snap of herself on the beach wearing a floral one-piece dress and sunglasses. Disha looked quite tan in the picture and fans also commented that Disha looked wonderful. Even her sister, Khusboo Patani commented saying that Disha looked pretty.

On the work front, Varun Dhawa will be seen in the new film 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Sara Ali Khan. The comedy film that is being directed by his father David Dhawan will be a remake of the 1995 film of the same name.

Varun Dhawan who is quite active on social media also posted a story mentioning how much he missed shooting. He is currently self-isolating in his house in Mumbai and is keeping fit and healthy with home-workouts and yoga, as is evident from his Instagram feed. Reportedly, he mentioned that he would like everyone to stay safe and healthy.

Promo Pic Courtesy: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

