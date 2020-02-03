Varun Dhawan Turned Down Remo Dsouza's 'Dancing Dad' After Street Dancer 3D's Performance?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s recent movie Street Dancer 3D had a massive opening. However, the movies box office collection as per reports has slowed down. Street Dancer 3D was directed by Remo D’Souza. The plot of the film is based on the lives of a street dancer. Street Dancer 3D starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in prominent roles.

Varun Dhawan's last few releases have performed averagely at the box office. As per reports, he has taken some time to figure out what is going wrong. To do that, Varun Dhawan has apparently decided to walk out of Remo Dsouza’s next movie Dancing Dad.

Street Dancer 3D did not work out as the markers expected it to. Dancing Dad was first offered to Salman Khan. Reportedly, Salman Khan recommended Varun Dhawan’s name for the movie. In a recent report, it is stated that Varun Dhawan is unsure about doing another dancer movie with Remo Dsouza after looking at the box office collection of Street Dancer 3D.

The report further states that Varun Dhawan has also decided to keep his marriage with Natasha Dalal at hold for now. He wants to focus more on his acting career. Varun Dhawan reportedly needs times to figure out what changes should he make for better performance.

What is next in store for Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani. Along with Varun Dhawan, Coolie No.1 features Sara Ali Khan in prominent roles. The movie is the remake of the original Coolie No. 1 which featured superstar Govinda. The movie is scheduled to release in May 2020. Fans are excited to watch the remake of movie.

