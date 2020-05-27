Varun Dhawan Enjoys Yoga Session At Home Amid Quarantine, See Pic

One of the major challenges for the fitness lovers during the lockdown has been the closure of gymnasiums. Bollywood’s heartthrob Varun Dhawan who is quarantined with his family amid the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai is making the most his time sweating extra kilos. The Street Dancer 3D actor is spending most of his time doing yoga at home. Often, Varun takes to social media to share his workout regimes while working out at midnight, and since the past few days, the actor has been seen doing yoga along with his trainer virtually.

Varun Dhwan shares workout picture on social media

The Judwaa 2 actor shared a picture on his Instagram story wherein he is seen doing "dhanurasana" also called as 'Bow-asana' as a part of his cardio workout. An important aspect of working out has been music, which plays a crucial role in the rhythm of the one working out. Most gyms are known to play music, and the tracks are often fast-paced to create the momentum for workouts.

However, the actor has an interesting choice of music for the same. The actor sometime back revealed that he performs his exercises while listening to a romantic song. The Student of the Year star himself was surprised when he realized that he was listening to Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On from Titanic’s OST. He had shared a screenshot of his music player playing the song, with an image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the background, he quipped ‘who trains on love songs’ and answered that it was him during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the actor recently suffered a setback amid lockdown when he lost his aunt (maasi). The actor mourned the death of his aunt while paying tribute on social media. Varun penned his condolence in the caption along with the Gayatri mantra. Several friends of the actor from the industry also offered their condolence to the family and sent their prayers on social media.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer, and next, he will be seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been postponed. In the much-awaited film, Varun will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan for the first time.

