Varun Dhawan Shares Cute Pic With Mom, Says "me And Ma Were Always Meant To Be"

As the nation is in a lockdown, Varun Dhawan is doing his part to keep his followers updated with his life as he spends time at home with his family. Varun Dhawan recently shared a childhood picture of himself with his mother on his Instagram handle and melted the hearts of his fans with the caption. In the caption, the actor wrote that he and his mother were always meant to be together, be it during holidays or during the quarantine. Check out the picture below.

Varun Dhawan's adorable childhood picture with his mother

As soon as he uploaded the picture, it got flooded with fan comments who could not get over how adorable Varun was looking in the picture. Moreover, his co-stars from Bollywood also started posting comments on the picture about how beautiful his mother was looking in the picture. Check out some of the fan comments below.

Fans react

Moreover, Varun Dhawan has been posting regularly on his social media handles and has been interacting with his fans every day. The actor recently launched a rap song where he was seen talking about the lockdown that the country is facing and the health issue that is prevalent in the world currently. In the rap song, he is trying to raise awareness about staying home and staying safe from the novel Coronavirus. In the video, he has featured PM Narendra Modi and cartoon characters Tellytubbies. Take a look at the video below.

