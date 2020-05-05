Varun Dhawan To Play The Lead Role In Arun Khetarpal's Biopic? Read Details

Varun Dhawan has quite an interesting line up of films ahead on his kitty. He will be seen in the biopic of Indian Army officer Arun Khetarpal who was martyred at a very young age and was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. However, Varun Dhawan will have to return to his 20s for the film as he will be playing the role of a 21-year-old in the movie.

This might come across as a challenge for Varun Dhawan who turned 33 last month. But being the hard-working actor, Varun Dhawan has reportedly already started prepping for his transformation for the film.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Praises 'Paatal Lok', Says He Is Proud Of Anushka Sharma

Varun will have to undergo a physical transformation for the film to look younger

Varun Dhawan has to undergo a drastic transformation in the film for which he has been working hard amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan is experimenting with a lot of looks while being at home and is trying to gauge how much younger can he look. The actor had essayed the role of a college-going teenager in his debut film Student Of The Year which released in the year 2012.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Wishes Dwayne Johnson On His 48th Birthday, Netizens React

Varun will have to look leaner for the biopic where he will be essaying a 21-year-old

However, Varun Dhawan's age was eight years younger during that time. It is not a hidden fact that after that, the actor has bulked up a bit so he will have to work hard to look quite leaner for the biopic. According to media reports, Varun Dhawan will have to lose weight in the right places to fit his part in the movie. Reportedly, the Kalank actor has also been working on his diet and fitness regimen for his physical transformation for the part.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan Pays Tribute To 'Irrfan Khan Saab', Says 'loved Watching Every Film Of His'

Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the comedy flick Coolie No 1 which will be helmed by his father David Dhawan. The film will also star Sara Ali Khan in a pivotal role. He has earlier collaborated with his father in films like Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2. The actor was last seen in films like Kalank and Street Dancer 3D. Reportedly, both the films failed to do wonders at the box office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.