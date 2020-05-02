Varun Dhawan Wishes Dwayne Johnson On His 48th Birthday, Netizens React

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his 48th birthday today and fans have been showering love and well-wishes to the actor on social media. Amid all the love, Dwayne Johnson was also wished by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, as the latter posted a love-filled tweet for Dwayne. Since the tweet was posted, Varun Dhawan’s fans have been going berserk to which his Twitter handle is proof. Read details.

Varun Dhawan on the professional front

Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of ₹70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D' Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles

