Varun Dhawan Wishes Dwayne Johnson On His 48th Birthday, Netizens React

Dwayne Johnson is celebrating his 48th birthday today and fans have been showering love and well-wishes to the actor on social media. Amid all the love, Dwayne Johnson was also wished by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, as the latter posted a love-filled tweet for Dwayne. Since the tweet was posted, Varun Dhawan’s fans have been going berserk to which his Twitter handle is proof. Read details.

Wishing the people’s champ and fellow Tauren @TheRock a very happy birthday. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 2, 2020

Fans react:

Fanboy Dhawan 💓 — Saniya Pathan 💫 (@saaniisweet) May 2, 2020

Fanboy Dhawan😂❤ — N (@nats_varuniac) May 2, 2020

Happy Birthday to my favourite WWE and Hollywood actor the rock @TheRock @Varun_dvn — Virendra singh (@BeingGoodOne) May 2, 2020

Fanboy Dhawan 😂😍 — Shreya 🇮🇳💜 (@_shrextra24) May 2, 2020

Please do #VarunSays varun ?! It has been long time since u interacted with fans in twitter? What do u say ? — 🌻 Sahithya Reddy 🌻 (@Sweetie_Tweetz) May 2, 2020

So finally he is back😜

Happy b'day rock😍 — Raj Kr (@rajukum26191) May 2, 2020

Happy birthday the Rock sir many many happy returns of the day — Sukumar bag (@sukumar20488743) May 2, 2020

Waise mera bhi B-Day hai aaj.. So, Main bhi THE ROCK hun....isliye mujhe bhi wish kardo 😝 — jahid (@being_jahid) May 2, 2020

Varun Dhawan on the professional front

Street Dance 3D garnered a tremendous response from fans across the country, as the dance entertainer has reportedly raked in a business of ₹70.23 crores since its release. Starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva in the leading roles, Street Dancer 3D is a coming-of-age story based on the lives of the street dancers of India. Helmed by Remo D' Souza, Street Dance 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan are gearing up for their upcoming release, Coolie No.1. Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the leading roles, Coolie No.1 is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the leading roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in prominent roles

