Asim Riaz And Varun Dhawan Worked Together In Which Bollywood Movie? Read Details

A recent episode of Bigg Boss 13 saw Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and the cast of the movie Street Dancer 3D visiting the show for the promotions of their movie. Varun and Shraddha, along with director Remo D'Souza, entered the Bigg Boss house to play some games with the contestants. Varun then claimed that he has worked both with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz.

Varun and Asim in Main Tera Hero

It is well-known that Sidharth Shukla was a part of the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which was released in the year 2014. The movie starred Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. But not many know where Asim and Varun have shared the screen in the past.

Asim Riaz was a part of the movie Main Tera Hero, which was also released in the year 2014. The movie starred Ileana D'Cruz and Nargis Fakhri alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie contains a scene where some goons in the college are looking for Varun's character Sreenath to thrash him with hockey sticks. One of these goons is played by Asim Riaz. Asim can be seen in a red jersey as he holds a hockey stick.

As Varun Dhawan makes a run for it, Asim follows him. Asim is sent by the leader of that gang to hit Varun first. Varun hits Asim on the face and he passes out. Watch the video here:

Sidharth Shukla played the role of Angad, a smart and handsome guy to whom Alia Bhatt's character is supposed to get married. Varun Dhawan then tries to fight against all odds to marry Alia. Here is a trailer of the movie that gives a glimpse to Sidharth's character:

The latest promo of the show has Himanshi Khurrana re-entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. Asim Riaz will be seen completely enchanted by Himanshi as the two are seen snuggling. Asim is also seen proposing to Himanshi:

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan & Asim Riaz Instagram

