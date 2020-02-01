Varun Dhawan And Sonam Bajwa Collab On Post-release Song Of Street Dancer 3D | WATCH

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D released on January 24, 2020. The film also starred dancers like Dharmesh, Punit, and Raghav along with Shraddha Kapoor. Street Dancer 3D is the third franchise of Remo D'Souza's ABCD. The film is about a dance competition that is held in London but focuses more on the face-off between two rival teams from different countries.

Varun Dhawan teams up with Sonam Bajwa for a promotional song

Even before the movie hit the theatre, the entire team has been doing rounds of reality shows and organising events to promote their film. Varun Dhawan even paid a tribute to the Indian army by performing at the Wagah border which, too, was a part of their film promotion. But it seems like the promotion spree is on for actor Varun Dhawan.

He recently teamed up with a Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa for a promotional song of the film Street Dancer 3D. Sonam Bajwa is an Indian model and a Punjabi actor. She was even a participant of the Femina India contest in 2012. The duo will be seen together in a Punjabi song Sip Sip 2.0.

Varun Dhawan shared a selfie and a picture with Sonam Bajwa to promote their song and announce their collaboration. Sonam Bajwa too shared a selfie with Varun Dhawan and netizens expressed their excitement over the collaboration.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the remake film Coolie No.1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film will be directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the original film Coolie No.1 that released in 1995. The actor also has two other upcoming projects but the shooting for these movies have not yet started.

