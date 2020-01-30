Watch Varun Dhawan And Prabhu Deva Have A Face-off On The Kapil Sharma Show

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Prabhu Deva had recently made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show as part of their promotional spree for their dance film Street Dance 3D. Along with the lead actors, director Remo D'Souza and Nora Fatehi were also present.

Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva dance on The Kapil Sharma Show

Varun Dhawan arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show dressed as his Street Dance 3D co-star Prabhu Deva and managed to look just like the iconic dancing star as he sported a crimped hair wig, a stubble and pair of dark shades. Varun and Prabhu Deva set the stage on fire as they performed to the reprised version of Muqabla. Check out the full video here:

Varun also took to Twitter to share a picture posing alongside Prabhu Deva while carrying the look.

Muqabla 24 th jan street dancer pic.twitter.com/rBIafFwK8U — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2020

Street Dancer 3D box office collection

Street Dancer 3D hit the theatres on January 24, 2020. The film opened up to a positive response. However, the numbers have seen a decline this week. The total Box Office collection currently stands at ₹53.34 crores. Varun Dhawan plays an Indian dancer while Shraddha Kapoor is seen as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi are cast in supporting roles.

Varun Dhawan upcoming movies

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Coolie No. 1, where he will share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan. Directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan, the film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name which saw Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The film is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020.

Image credits: YouTube | Kapil Sharma

