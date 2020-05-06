Varun Dhawan Hopeful As Israeli Official Declares Breakthrough In COVID-19 Treatment

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently dropped his comment on an Israeli official's tweet on Twitter. The tweet talked about achieving a 'significant breakthrough' in finding an antidote for COVID-19 treatment. Varun Dhawan poured his excitement about the same.

On May 5, an Israeli official took to his twitter and announced- "Joint statement by the Israeli Ministery of Defense and the Israel Institute for Biological Research: A significant breakthrough has been achieved in finding an antidote to the Coronavirus that attacks the virus and can neutralize it in the sick body." Soon after which, the Kalank actor Varun Dhawan retweeted the post on his official handle and said, "Hope this is true." Fans in huge numbers also prayed for India's quick recovery, by dropping pleasing replies on Varun Dhawan's comment.

Hope this is true https://t.co/Dh1bkkP8wo — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 5, 2020

Moreover, the latter part of the Israeli official's tweet also read, "More: According to the Institute's researchers: "The antibody development phase is over. A goal for international companies to produce the antibody in commercial quantities."

Varun Dhawan is trying his every bit to help the needy who are suffering due to the pandemic. The Coolie No.1 actor donated money to five lakh daily wage workers of the film and television industry belonging to 32 different work profiles at a time when they are jobless due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor made the contribution on the occasion of his 33rd birthday, April 24.

Not only this, but the Street Dancer 3D actor had earlier also contributed a number of Rs 30 lakhs for PM Cares fund and Rs 25 lakhs for Maharashtra's Relief Fund. Varun Dhawan also announced the news of distributing free meals to the workers as well as healthcare staff leading the fight against the Coronavirus in the country. Varun wishes quick recovery for our country that's crucially fighting its way to glory. Varun Dhawan's statement said that it was a small step, but he will go on to do as much as he can for the citizens of India and the country's speedy recovery.

"It's a small step, but during a crisis like these, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can", Varun Dhawan.

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

