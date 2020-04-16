Ayushmann Khurrana hails Ayushman Bharat scheme for providing free COVID-19 treatment

Amid the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of many across the globe, the government of India is trying every possible way to curb the spread of the deadly disease. Out of all the campaigns set up by the government Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana hailed the government of India for Ayushman Bharat Scheme on his Twitter handle.

Ayushmann Khurrana hails Ayushman Bharat Scheme

The Andhadhun actor lauded the initiative of the government under the Ayushmann Bharat scheme which would provide treatment for COVID-19 completely free of cost for over 50 crore needy people in the country. He also considered this a good step by the government to fight the battle against coronavirus.

Under Government of India’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, treatment for COVID-19 is free for over 50 crore needy people of our country. It is a good step in India’s fight against coronavirus. #StayHome #IndiaFightsCorona 🙏🏻🇮🇳@drharshvardhan — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 16, 2020

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana is a flagship scheme of the Indian government's National Health Policy whose focus is to provide free health coverage at the secondary and tertiary level to its bottom 40% poor and vulnerable population. This scheme came into existence in September 2018, under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in India.

National Health Authority extends their gratitude towards Ayushmann Khurrana

On receiving appreciation from Ayushmann, the official Twitter handle of the National Health Authority was quick enough to reply and thank the star for his kind words and gesture. They even extended out their gratitude for the actor’s contribution to the cause and spreading the message about the scheme and how people can profit with it by getting tested for free.

Seeing this act of kindness by Ayushmann, his fans were quick enough to storm the comment section with their messages of appreciation and also called him a true hero. One of the users wrote that it’s a very good step by the government. Another user wrote that he is proud of the Indian government for its initiative.

Thnx for information and support👍👍💐💐 — कुलभूषण व्यास (@VyasKulbhooshan) April 16, 2020

Proud of indian govt.

Jay hind🙏🙏 — Surajpal Singh Rathod (@surajpal_rathod) April 16, 2020

Government should make you brand ambassador of aayushman Bharat scheme — satyabrata sahoo (@Satya2Sahoo) April 16, 2020

Great job Hero — ابن-آدم 🇮🇳 (@abbaskamran110) April 16, 2020

