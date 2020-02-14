Varun Dhawan's Uncle Anil Dhawan Reveals Details On The Star's Wedding With Natasha Dalal

According to the buzz in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot this year and the rumours have got a new spark post the families meeting at Natasha's suburban residence. Addressing the rumours, Varun Dhawan took to his social media to clarify it for his fans. The actor said that he just wanted to clarify that it was a birthday party before any false rumours sparked up. Apparently it was Natasha's father, Raju Dalal's birthday.

Spilling the beans on one of the most talked-about weddings in Bollywood, Dhawan's uncle Anil Dhawan got in a conversation with a leading daily. He revealed that they had not met each other for a long while and do not know each that well and that is why they were invited to have dinner at the Dalal's. He added that though it was a birthday party, they wanted the families to meet as they are often busy with their respective lives.

Rumours are abuzz in tinsel town that the couple is planning to have a May or June wedding. However, uncle Anil Dhawan clarified that the duo has not finalised anything as of yet. He said that no date or month has been fixed yet and it will be announced when it happens. However, he has assured that they want all the nuptials to happen in 2020. He said that it should happen and that it is high time that Varun got married. He added that they all want it to happen.

The entire Dhawan family was present at Natasha Dalal's residence on Wednesday and Punit Malhotra and Manish Malhotra were also spotted at the soiree. The guests were snapped holding pink coloured bags that said thank you for being here today, looking forward to celebrate with you. This further led to the rumours of the families meeting for a silent engagement before the couple finally takes their vows at a wedding.

