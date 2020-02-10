Varun Dhawan's Style Evolution In Movies From 'Student Of The Year' To 'Street Dancer 3D'

Varun Dhawan kickstarted his journey in Bollywood with Student of the Year, which released in 2012. Since then, the actor has been giving back-to-back blockbuster films. Last year did not turn out to be as happening as other years for the Badlapur actor. Varun starred in only one movie titled Kalank, which did not stand tall to its expectations, receiving hefty negative criticism by not just the movie critics but also the audiences.

Varun has worked in several films and his movie style file has been appreciated and looked up to by millions of his fans across the country. Hence, here is a round off of Varun Dhawan's movie style file.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's Top 5 Hook Steps That Will Make You Want To Groove To His Songs

1) Student Of The Year

Varun Dhawan's look in Student Of The Year gave a "rich boy" feel with his expensive-looking outfits. With his character being a spoiled rich boy, he also sported the perfect playboy look. Varun's look also matched his character especially with the tattoos portraying his rebellious character. Varun Dhawan's photos, in general, have spoken volumes but the first look in Student Of The Year won the hearts of a million young Indian girls.

Also Read | Nora Fatehi And Varun Dhawan Spotted At Airport Post Movie Promotions

2) Badlapur

Varun was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the Sriram Raghavan directorial titled Badlapur. The major highlight of the film in terms of Varun's look was his beard. Badlapur is the only movie in which Varun is seen sporting a beard while playing a different role altogether, taking a break from his usual choice of roles. Along with a full-fledged beard, Varun's style in the movie had a common-man appeal to it, basic yet on point.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Will Soon Be Seen In 'Coolie No 1'; Here Are Movie Updates

3) Street Dancer 3D

Varun entertained his fans with multiple dance numbers in his recent dance film Street Dancer 3D, directed by ace choreographer Remo D'Souza. Varun recently took to Instagram to share his motivation for the look in the film. He posted his picture alongside late Danish Zehen's picture admitting that the makers of the film have taken major influences from Danish's look to design Varun's style and look in the film.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Has A Cute 'Muqabla' With Little Girl During 'Street Dancer 3D' Promotions

4) Coolie No. 1

Varun will reportedly be seen playing the role of a coolie in father David Dhawan's 45th film titled Coolie No. 1. The makers of the film have released the poster of the film, in which Varun is seen donning a typical coolie attire paired with Kolhapuri chappals. It will be interesting for his fans to see him as a Coolie as one of Varun's biggest influences, Govinda, starred in the original version of the movie. Apart from Varun, the film will also reportedly star Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.