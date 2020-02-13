Varun Dhawan Gives A Humorous Reply To Paparazzi When Asked About His Wedding

Varun Dhawan has always evidently been in the headlines for his work in the Hindi film industry. The actor has worked in over 12 films under a decade since his debut film Student of The Year which released back in 2012. Though he has been busy headlining various films, he has also been in the limelight for his rumoured longtime relationship with Natasha Dalal.

Rumours about Varun Dhawan tying the knot soon with Natasha Dalal have surfaced previously on the internet. Now, Varun Dhawan had a hilarious reply to a paparazzi who asked him about his marriage.

Varun Dhawan's hilarious reply when asked about marriage

Rumours about the actors wedding with Natasha Dalal including dates and destinations have also surfaced on social media which has reportedly left many of Varun's fans thinking about his wedding. The Kalank actor was caught by the paparazzi as he was walking out of a building.

One of the photographers politely asked for Varun's permission to ask him a question. The photographer went on to ask Varun Dhawan when will he be getting married. To this, the actor firstly laughed off the question and asked the paparazzi about his marriage plans instead. The actor also poked fun at the photographer furthermore by asking him if he has any kids.

This is not the first time Varun Dhawan had to address questions about his marriage with Natasha Dalal. Just recently, a media portal had reported that Varun visited Natasha Dalal's house to engage in formal talks about their marriage. Varun was quick to dust off this rumour on Twitter by stating that he just went for a birthday party. Check out his tweet below-

Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party 🥳 wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers https://t.co/PPhvvMLUka — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

