Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' BTS Video Shows Funny Moments From The Sets Of The Film

Varun Dhawan shared a BTS video from the sets of his Coolie No.1 where he is goofing around on the set and also interacting with the crew. Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan claims that he has lost weight in this video and Varun Dhawan is commenting on it. Read on to know more details about Varun’s story and his upcoming film Coolie No.1.

Varun Dhawan shares BTS video from Coolie No.1 sets

Varun Dhawan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The Badlapur actor always shares BTS videos and photos from the sets of his upcoming films. Recently, Varun Dhawan shared a BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film Coolie No.1. Varun Dhawan has once again teamed up with his father and director David Dhawan for this film.

In this video, Varun Dhawan points his camera at the assistant director of the film who is eating a samosa. Varun then points the camera at his father who then says that he has lost weight. The conversation and banter between the crew continues as the video goes on.

Varun Dhawan’s film Coolie No.1 reunites him with father David Dhawan who has previously directed Varun in films like Judwaa 2 and Main Tera Hero. Coolie No.1 is the sequel of Govinda’s hit film of the same name. Sara Ali Khan stars alongside Varun Dhawan in the film. Coolie No.1 marks the first film that Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in. The Student of the Year debutant has previously shared a snap with Sara from the sets of their film. Take a look.

Varun Dhawan, apart from Coolie No.1, will be also seen in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. Varun Dhawan will be seen sharing screen space with actor Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Prabhudeva in the film. Street Dancer 3D is set to release on January 24, 2020.

