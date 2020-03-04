Govinda Will Not Be A Part Of The Varun Dhawan Starrer 'Coolie No. 1', Says Farhad Samji

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film, Coolie No. 1 is one of the most awaited films of this year. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading actor in the film. Fans are very eager to watch the film as the posters Coolie No. 1 have already created a lot of buzz. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film with the same name. The original Coolie No. 1 starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles.

According to a news portal, the writer of the film, Farhad Samji was asked if Govinda would be making an appearance in the film. To which, Farhad Samji said that he wished for it to happen too. But he revealed that Govinda will not be guest appearing in the film. The writer also said that he would be very happy to see Govinda in the film as that would also be a cherry on top but there are no talks about it, as of yet.

Also read | 'Varun Dhawan Is The Coolest Coolie', Says Sara Ali Khan; See Pics

Farhad Samji also revealed how they kept praising Govinda for his comic timing in the film. And director David Dhawan also said that for him, there cannot be another star like Govinda. The writer also said that they plan to keep the charm of the original film and add originality to the plot and the character of the new movie.

Also read | When Govinda Was Asked About The Remake Of 'Coolie No.1' Starring Varun And Sara

Also read | Sara Ali Khan's Photos With Co-stars; From Varun Dhawan To Kartik Aaryan

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The film, Coolie No. 1 is being helmed by David Dhawan who was also the director of the 1995 film. The film is bankrolled by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. It was recently reported that the makers wrapped up shooting for the film. The film, Coolie No. 1 is expected to hit the silver screens on May 1, 2020.

Also read | Govinda Launches His YouTube Channel, Names It 'Govinda No. 1'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.