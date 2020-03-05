Shashank Khaitan Pens A Letter For Varun Dhawan's Fans After Putting 'Mr Lele' On Hold

Shashank Khaitan and Varun’s Dhawan’s Mr Lele came to a halt, and Khaitan took to his official Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt letter. The first look of the film came in January 2020, and the filming was supposed to kick-start soon. Read on to know more about the reasons behind this halt of Mr Lele’s shooting here:

Shashank Khaitan on the shooting of Varun Dhawan starrer Mr Lele

Talking to his social media handle, Shashank Khaitan penned a heartfelt letter. He stated that he, along with the director of Mr Lele and Varun Dhawan have mutually agreed to postpone the shooting of the film. He further elaborated the reasons behind this.

Talking about the script, he stated that it is really good and they all have loved it, and are willing to revisit it soon. The reason that they had to delay the film was due to the scheduling part, as everyone was not comfortable with the schedule. Mr Lele has a ‘solid’ ensemble cast and it was almost impossible to match everyone’s dates.

Khaitan further revealed that he is very sure that the two will soon collaborate, either on Mr Lele or on something new, as it is always a joy to be with Varun Dhawan, and leads to a fulfilling experience. He then went on to express his love for his fans.

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with father David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. In the upcoming film, Dhawan will be seen with Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan, in the lead roles. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the theatrical release of the film.

Coolie No. 1 is the remake of the 1995 comedy flick of the same name. Paresh Rawal will be seen in the supporting role in the upcoming film. It is slated to be released on May 1, 2020, on the occasion of International Workers' Day 2020.

