Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Are All Smiles With Their Family In This Photo; See Here

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding ceremony pictures have been making rounds on the internet and fans can’t keep calm about it. The latest to flood on social media is from their sangeet ceremony. An adorable picture of Varun and Natasha along with their family has taken the internet by a storm. The Instagram handle also penned a sweet note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

In the post shared by a shutterbug, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal can be seen striking a pose with their family. In the picture, they can be seen showing off their happy sides as they all smiles for the camera. Varun can be seen sporting a black suit along with a white shirt and a white waistcoat. Natasha, on the other hand, can be seen donning a light pink coloured lehenga with intricate designs and detailed work. She completed her look with a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows, and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the caption section also read as, “#varundhawan with #natashadalal and parents #rajeshdalal #cameliadalal #lalidhawan and #DavidDhawan”. Take a look at the post below.

Netizens react

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. The post garnered heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Some of the users were all gaga over this picture, while some gushed on how adorable the family picture looks. One of the users wrote, “this is so cutee. I really love this picture”. While another one wrote, “beautiful family”. Check out a few comments below.

On Sunday, in the presence of family and friends in Alibug, the couple tied the knot. Varun Dhawan also took his Instagram handle to share some wedding photos. Along with the post, he wrote, "Life long love just became official." The post was flooded with many happy and heartfelt messages. Several celebrities and friends of the duo have also left comments revealing how happy they are. Take a look at the post below.

