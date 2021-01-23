Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal To Have Their Honeymoon In Turkey?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are all set to get married on Sunday, January 24. The celebrations have already begun and they have invited very few guests. According to reports by Wedding Sutra, the couple has planned to spend their honeymoon in Turkey. Here's everything you need to know about Varun Dhawan's wedding.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's honeymoon getaway

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be getting married tomorrow on January 24. The couple and their families have already reached the posh venue of Varun Dhawan's marriage. Latest reports from Wedding Sutra reveal that Varun and Natasha will be heading to Turkey after their wedding for their honeymoon. The prime destination of the couple's wedding will be the scenic Ciragan Palace Kempinski, in Istanbul. The Ciragan Palace is said to one of the most luxurious hotels in the world and Varun and Natasha will be heading there soon.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan's wedding venue is in Alibaug. Because of COVID-19, the couple has invited only 50 close members from their families and friends. According to Pinkvilla, the Chunni ceremony recently took place in Mumbai. They will be staying in a resort in Alibaug from 22 to 26 January. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora are expected to be there at the wedding. It is reported that a famous Bollywood director will be choreographing the performances at Varun Dhawan's wedding. They will head back to Mumbai soon after and then head for the honeymoon as Varun's schedule is completely packed considering his 3 upcoming films.

About Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were school friends who started dating in their 20s. In an episode of a popular chat show, the actor had mentioned that Natasha had rejected him several times before they officially started dating. Natasha has played a major role in Varun Dhawan's success and stood by him like a rock, the actor had revealed. Varun also kept her away from the paparazzi as she wasn't from the film industry.

