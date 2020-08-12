Varun Grover Pens An Emotional Blog On Irrfan Khan; Calls It 'Four Meetings With Irrfan'

Writer-comedian Varun Grover recently shared an emotional and heart-warming blog about his four experiences with late actor Irrfan Khan. Varun relived the memories he has of the maverick artist through his blog and how he experienced the peace of thoughts in Irrfan. Varun has divided his four meetings year wise starting from 2005 to 2019.

Grover went on to share the link of his blog through his Twitter handle. The writer titled the blog "Four meetings with Irrfan Khan". Along with the post, Grover also wrote, “Writing this goodbye broke me all over again. But probably no other way.” Take a look at the post below.

Writing this goodbye broke me all over again. But probably no other way.



Four meetings with Irrfan (English): https://t.co/WhVwcZfiLN



मुश्किल था लेकिन लिखना भी ज़रूरी था।



मुश्किल था लेकिन लिखना भी ज़रूरी था।

इरफ़ान से चार मुलाक़ातें (हिन्दी): https://t.co/YphZDVHnUP

Seeing this post, fans could not stop commenting on the post. They also went on to express their views over the blog calling it “beautiful,” “amazing,” and much more. One of the users wrote, “So beautifully expressed and explained.” While the other one wrote, “this made my day”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

So beautifully expressed and explained.

Reading this was the best part of my day today after a gruelling 8 hour study sessions. A brilliant paean from one creative soul to another. Thanks a lot for this.

It really melted from inside.

It really melted from inside.

Thanks gor sharing this story sir.

About Varun’s first and last meeting with Irrfan

Varun wrote about his first chance encounter with Irrfan, as a fan in a mall in 2005, saying that on that day very few would have recognized him in that mall, for him and for Rahul (Varun’s writer friend) he was a superstar. He further narrated saying he and his friend approached him nervously as Irrfan was about to enter an elevator. They told him they aspire to be authors, and they love his work and his passion.

He added that Khan listened patiently and expressed his surprise that the duo had seen Maqbool and Haasil. They also told the actor that they had a few stories and they wanted to tell him. Immediately Irrfan shared his number and said to call him whenever they were ready.

Varun also wrote that he couldn't think of things to talk about, but he wanted the chat to go on and Rahul decided to ask, "Can I buy you a coffee?". And soon Irrfan told them that he would buy them a cup of coffee.

Varun and Irrfan last met during a virtual meeting in 2019. He added that the news of his illness in 2018 brought a fog of sadness to his admirers and friends around the world. It was the same year that his biggest commercial success, Hindi Medium (2017), won a number of awards. He was no longer just an actor of art or international film, but also a bona fide star in the Hindi cinema universe.

In the meantime, Varun had written a song for his film Qarib Qarib Singlle (2017, directed by Tanuja Chandra) and had direct access to it in a way. But Varun said he couldn't find the courage to talk to Irrfan. He revealed he sent his heartfelt messages of love on the phone and email and waited for a miracle in silence.

About Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was regarded as one of the most prolific actors in the film fraternity. He starred in several films such as Piku, Hindi Medium, The Lunch Box, Life of Pi, The Inferno and much more. The actor passed away on April 29, 2020, after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan was on treatment in the UK and had returned to India just months before his own death. His last film, Angrezi Medium had a limited release as the shutdown caused by coronavirus shut down theatres but the film was highly appreciated.

