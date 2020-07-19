Bhumi Pednekar's 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha': A List Of Awards The Film Received

Bhumi Pednekar kickstarted her career in Bollywood as an actor with the movie titled Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actor rose to prominence with her performances in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bala, Sand Ki Aankh and others. However, it was her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha that garnered her massive critical acclaim.

Bhumi Pedenkar's Dum Laga Ke Haisha is helmed by Sharat Katariya and co-produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma. The film features one of the most popular on-screen pairs, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Released in February 2015, the movie performed well at the box-office and also earned awards and accolades for various aspects. There are various attributes that contributed towards the success of the film, including the actors' performances, soundtrack and others. With all that said now, here are awards and accolades earned by Bhumi Pednekar's Dum Laga Ke Haisha:

Awards for 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha'

63rd National Film Awards

Winner of 63rd National Film Awards for Best Feature Film in Hindi - Sharat Katariya, Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films

Winner of 63rd National Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer - Monali Thakur for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

Winner of 63rd National Film Awards for Best Lyrics - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.

11th Star Guild Awards

Nominee of 11th Star Guild Awards for Best Music Director - Anu Malik

Winner of 11th Guild Awards for Best Lyrics - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 11th Guild Awards for Best Playback Singer- Female - Monali Thakur for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 11th Guild Awards for Best Female Debut - Bhumi Pednekar

Nominee of 11th Guild Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role - Sanjay Mishra

Nominee of 11th Guild Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Sanjay Mishra

ALSO READ |Bhumi Pednekar Aced Black Like A Pro Inspiring Fashion Lovers All Over

61st Filmfare Awards

Winner of 61st Filmfare Awards for Best Female Debut - Bhumi Pednekar

Winner of 61st Filmfare Awards for Best Cinematography - Manu Anand

Nominee of 61st Filmfare Awards for Best Lyricist - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 61st Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer - Papon for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 61st Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer - Monali Thakur for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

22nd Screen Awards

Winner of 22nd Screen Awards for Best Male Playback - Papon for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 22nd Screen Awards for Best Female Playback - Monali Thakur for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 22nd Screen Awards for Best Female Debut - Bhumi Pednekar

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar And Anita Hassanandani In Sequin Sarees; See Pics

2016 Zee Cine Awards

Winner of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Lyricist - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor in a Comic Role - Sanjay Mishra

Winner of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Music Director - Anu Malik

Nominee of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Playback Singer - Male - Papon for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Playback Singer - Female for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Female Debut - Bhumi Pednekar

Nominee of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Cinematography - Manu Anand

Nominee of 2016 Zee Cine Awards for Best Director - Sharat Katariya

2016 Stardust Awards

Winner of 2016 Stardust Awards for Editors Film of the Year - Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma

Winner of 2016 Stardust Awards for Best Debut (Female) - Bhumi Pednekar

ALSO READ |Bhumi Pednekar To Janhvi Kapoor: Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

17th IIFA Awards

Winner of 17th IIFA Awards for Best Female Debut - Bhumi Pednekar

Winner of 17th IIFA Awards for Best Lyricist - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 17th IIFA Awards for Best Female Playback Singer - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 17th IIFA Awards for Best Male Playback Singer - Papon for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

6th GiMA Awards

Winner of 6th GiMA Awards for Best Male Playback Singer for Papon for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 6th GiMA Awards for Best Lyricist for Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 6th GiMA Awards for Best Female Playback Singer for Monali Thakur for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 6th GiMA Awards Best Film Song - Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

8th Mirchi Music Awards

Winner of 8th Mirchi Music Awards for Best Lyrics - Varun Grover for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Nominee of 8th Mirchi Music Awards for Best Playback Singer - Female for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

Winner of 8th Mirchi Music Awards for Best Playback Singer - Male for the song Moh Moh Ke Dhaage

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar And Anusha Dandekar Know How To Rock Red Lips; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.