Varun Sharma Birthday: Most Loved Roles Of The 'Fukrey' Actor

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma has made the audience love him with his several hilarious performances. The actor has co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan and even comedian Kapil Sharma in films, but his characters were memorable. Varun Sharma was born on February 4, 1990, and on the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of the roles that the audience loved.

Varun Sharma’s roles that were loved by the audiences

Choocha

Varun Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Fukrey. He played a character named, Dilip Singh, also known as Choocha, who is a bit dumb, funny, loveable and always up to help his friends, especially his best buddie, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat). The movie also stars Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand, but Varun remained the most adored one. The movie was box office success and a sequel was made, in which he reprised his role along with others.

Karan

Kapil Sharma’s debut film in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karo, stars Varun Sharma as Karan. A lawyer, who always saves his friend ShivKumar Ramkrishan Punj (Kapil Sharma), from his three wives, whom he ‘accidentally’ marries and to get his girlfriend. The film was a hit at the box office. Varun’s entertaining performance was loved by many.

Sidhu

Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Varun Sharma was seen as Sidhu, best buddies of Veer Bakshi (Varun Dhawan). The two try to help each other in every situation. Although Varun Sharma has less screen time in this multi-starrer film, he still left his mark.

Sexa

Varun Sharma was recently seen in 2019 released Chhichhore helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. He portrayed, Gurmeet Singh Dhillon, also known as Sexa. A hypersexual senior during his college life, who turns into a successful businessman later. The film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pande and Saharsh Kumar Shukla with others. The film was a success at the box office and Varun tickled everyone’s funny bones with his humorous performance.

