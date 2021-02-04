Varun Sharma's Fun Movies Like Chhichhore You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma celebrates his 30th birthday today on February 4th. He was last seen in the movie Jai Mummy Di in a cameo role. He was also seen playing a pivotal role in the film Chhichhore along with an ensemble cast. Varun Sharma in Chhichhore played the role of Gurmeet Singh Dhillon aka Sexa. On the occasion of Varun Sharma's birthday, here are movies like Chhichhore that you should watch.

Movies like Chhichhore you should watch

Fukrey

Varun Sharma made his debut with Fukrey starring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand. The comedy film was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Varun played the role of Dilip Singh aka Choocha. The plot revolves around 4 friends who wish to make easy money. They approach Bholi, played by Richa Chadda, to invest in their plan. However, they face several consequences after that.

Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli is a comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Dogra which also marks his debut film. The film starred Sonam Kapoor in the lead role and stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Sharma and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The plot revolves around Dolly who is a con-woman. She marries rich men and runs away with their wealth on the wedding night.

Dilwale

Dilwale is an action romantic comedy film that features Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Varun Sharma plays the role of Siddhanth who is Varun Dhawan's character Veer's friend. The plot focuses on Raj and Meera who fall in love with each other but have to stay away from each other because they are from rival families. The two get another chance a few years later when their younger siblings fall in love.

Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns is the sequel of Fukrey produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. After getting Bholi arrested, the four friends live happily. However, she gets bail and she decides to take revenge from them. Take a look at the trailer here:

FryDay

FryDay is a comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Dogra. The film features Govinda, Varun Sharma, Prabhleen Sandhu and Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles. The story focuses on Rajiv, a bad salesman who has to take efforts to save his job. However, his life gets disrupted when a person breaks into his house and has different plans for it.

Arjun Patiala

Arjun Patiala is an action spoof film which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. The plot revolves around a newly appointed police officer who heads on a mission to curb crime with his sidekick Head Constable Onida Singh played by Varun. The film is directed by Rohit Jugraj.

