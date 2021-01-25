Varun Sharma Takes A Day Off From 'Cirkus' Shoot To Attend Cousin's Wedding In Jodhpur

Actor Varun Sharma, who is popular for his role in Fukrey, is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. He took a day off from his packed schedule to attend his brother Rishiraj Sharma’s wedding in Jodhpur. Read along to know more about what the actor is up to, these days.

Varun Sharma flies to Jodhpur, takes a day off for brother’s wedding

Varun Sharma has made a place for himself in the industry with his performances in films like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, Dilwale and Chhichhore. He has won the audience’s attention and praises time and again with memorable performances for his characters. He is all set to appear on screen next with the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus, and it is a given that he will leave the viewers and his fans in splits with his performance.

He recently took out time from his shoot of Cirkus to attend his cousin Rishiraj Sharma’s Jodhpur wedding on January 24, 2021. The actor got a day-off and travelled to the venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace and became a part of the festivities. The movie is being shot at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and the actor planned his travel so as to be back in time for the shoot of the film. The actor said in a media statement, “It was a day off and it's a celebration I am eager to be a part of”.

Cirkus is a comedy film, which will star Ranveer Singh in a double role and also star Pooja Hegde as well as Jacqueline Fernandes. It went on floors in Mumbai on November 17, 2020, and is based on the William Shakespeare play The Comedy of Errors. The movie will be bankrolled by the banners T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Rohit Shetty Picturez.

On the work front

Varun has his platter full with some of the most interesting films. He will soon start filming for Fukrey 3, wherein he will be reprising his role of Choocha from the previous instalments. He is also be seen in the movie Roohi Afzana, which is a horror-comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

