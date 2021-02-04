When Varun Sharma Talked About Chhichhore's Success & Said 'mom Hugged Me After Watching'

Varun Sharma was a part of the 2019 film titled Chhichhore, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Tahir Bhasin, Shraddha Kapoor and Naveen Polishetty. After the success of the movie, Varun opened up to Hindustan Times and mentioned that his mother hugged him after the film got over. He remarked that whenever he used to come home after shooting for Chhichhore, he used to be very excited and knew that his mother will be very proud of him for being a part of such a beautiful film.

Speaking about how his mother's expectations were already very high before the screening, Sharma continued that every day, he would tell her about his scenes and what the team did on the sets. He quipped that he sometimes felt he was speaking a lot about the movie. However, after the film got over, Varun's mother hugged him and after almost a minute of silence, she said that it’s a very good film and that she is very proud of him, added the actor.

In the same interaction, Varun also admitted that it was a 'very magical and unreal feeling' as Chhichhore had made over Rs 105 crore. The Fukrey star mentioned that his family and friends were really happy and that his social media was flooded with the audiences’ reactions. He went on to call it 'touching and heart-warming' and also thanked the film as it reconnected with many of his friends with whom he had lost touch.

Varun Sharma in Chhichhore plays the role of Sexa. The movie is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and follows the story of four engineering students who evolve in their life post achieving their degrees. The movie garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Varun Sharma's birthday

Varun Sharma turned a year older on February 4 and wishes have been pouring in on social media. It was a few days ago when the actor shared a quirky picture on Instagram and expressed excitement about his big day. He wrote in the caption, "Because it's my birthday month" and soon fans flooded the comments section with love.

