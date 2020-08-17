Vicky Kaushal Opts For Simple Way To Thank Fans As He Crosses 9M Followers On Instagram

Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on Monday, August 17, 2020, to express his gratitude to fans for all their love and support. The actor has crossed the nine million mark on Instagram and he went on to thank his followers for the same. The actor shared a simple and sweet post for his followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a simple Instagram story that read “Parivaar Badh Raha Hai! 9 M with a red heart emoji’. The actor kept a plain white background. Fans and followers of the actor are sure going to be happy and excited for the actor crossing his followers mark on Instagram. Take a look at Vicky’s post below.

Apart from the post, the actor also shared a throwback video of him learning to play the sitar. The actor can be seen perfectly acing the class as he strums the sitar to his beats. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “Another one from the lot... an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. ðŸ¤“ #SaraswatiVeena #9M ðŸŽ” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans and friends of the actor went all out to comment on all things nice on the post. They went on to praise the actor for perfectly playing the sitar. While the sent shared aww-struck emojis seeing the video. One of the users wrote, “Veena and Vicky..what a beautiful combinationðŸ˜ðŸ˜”. While the other one wrote, “Talent is never limited to skillsets @vickykaushal09”. Take a look at a few comments below.

The avid social media user that he is, the actor often goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels, stories, and much more on his social media handle. The actor recently shared a photoshoot picture of himself being superman in a well-suited outfit. The actor can be seen giving a flying pose just above the bed, sporting a black tuxedo with a white shirt. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh. The crime drama history is based on the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. The movie is expected to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from that, Kaushal will also be seen in the multi-starrer film titled Takht that also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in crucial roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

