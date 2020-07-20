Vicky Kaushal's Stunning Throwback Post Will Beat Your Monday Blues; See Picture

Actor Vicky Kaushal took to his social media handle on Monday to share a throwback post of himself looking absolutely stunning. Along with this picture, the actor also revealed how he misses his normal life. Seeing this picture fans are sure going to go gaga over it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kaushal shared a picture of him posing in front of the mirror in his gym. The actor can be seen showing off his sculpted body as she sported a pair of black shorts, sports shoes along with a back cap. One can also notice the heavy equipment in his gym. Seeing this throwback picture of Kaushal, it is quite evident that the actor had a rigorous workout. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “I miss machines #majormissingmonday”. Take a look at his photo below.

Fans could not stop gushing over how stunning the actor looks in this picture. Fans also went on to praise the actor for his fitness and some went on to agree with him on how they all miss their gyms. One of the fans wrote “Awesome body sir”. While the other one said, “those abs”. Netizens were also left awe-struck seeing this picture of the actor. Take a look at the comments below.

Apart from this picture, Vicky goes on to share several other posts on his social media handle. He often goes on to entertain fans by sharing several pictures, videos, quirky posts on his social media handle. The actor recently shared a candid picture of him sporting a black t-shirt. He can be seen giving some intense looks with his full-grown beard. Along with the picture, he also wrote, “Niwan su akhar-khavan gun-jihba maneeaa mant. (Humility-forgiveness-sweet speech)”. Take a look at the picture below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Udham Singh. The crime drama history is based on the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh. The film is expected to hit the silver screens on January 15, 2021. Post the film, he will be seen in the multi-starrer film Takht that also stars Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. The film is currently in its pre-production stage.

