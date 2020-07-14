Vicky Kaushal Shares A Touching Post On Practicing Humility, Forgiveness And Sweet Speech

Due to ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in India, various celebs and other known personalities have turned to social media to interact with their fanbase and share tidbits of their lives. Vicky Kaushal is one of the actors who has kept his followers entertained with quirky posts. Recently, the actor had posted a photo holding up binoculars writing that it was his way of checking up on his friends during the COVID-19 lockdown. But this time around, the actor took a serious route with his Instagram post and shared a subtle yet strong message from the respected Guru Granth Sahib (central religious scripture of Sikhism). Check out the post below:

Vicky Kaushal's post

Vicky posted a monochrome photo on his Instagram where he can be seen lost in a thought, sporting a plain black T-shirt. In the caption, the actor shared an excerpt from Guru Granth Sahib which reads 'Niwan su akhar-khavan gun-jihba maneeaa mant' which loosely translates to 'Humility is the word, forgiveness is a virtue and sweet speech is a jewel'. Vicky also shared the English translation of the excerpt writing 'Humility-forgiveness-sweet speech'.

On the other hand, actor Vicky's building was partially sealed after an 11-year-old girl was tested positive for COVID-19. The actor had later shared a video where the little girl along with another woman entering the compound with a huge round of applause. Under the post, he welcomed the little girl after her fight with COVID-19 writing 'Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp'. Check out the post below:

Vicky will be next seen in a biopic based on India's Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. The actor had recently shared a photo on his Instagram sporting the look of the Field Marshall. The film has been reportedly titled Sam and his helmed by Meghna Gulzar, who previously directed Kaushal in Raazi.

Whereas, it ha been written by Bhavani Iyer. Back in 2019, when Vicky had initially revealed the first look from the film, he'd written that he is emotional, proud and honoured to play the part, describing Sam Manekshaw as a fearless patriot.

