Can Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao And Vidyut Jammwal Be Perfect As Amar Akbar Anthony?

Amar Akbar Anthony is considered as one of the cult classics in the Indian film industry. The Indian action drama featured an ensemble cast of Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles with Shabana Azmi, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Singh also playing pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolved around three brothers who are separated in childhood and how their lives are interconnected. The three brothers are adopted by families of three different faiths, Hinduism, Islam and Christianity.

The film released in 1977 and proved to be a massive blockbuster. It is still remembered by fans. The film was the highest-grossing movie of that year. Not just the movie but the songs in the film also proved to be a huge hit. Amar Akbar Anthony was a huge hit in Bollywood but what if the movie is remade in Bollywood with the current batch of actors? Here is a look at the Amar Akbar Anthony cast if the movie gets a remake in Bollywood now.

Vicky Kaushal as Amar Khanna

Vinod Khana’s iconic character of Inspector Amar Khanna is still remembered by his fans. In the Bollywood remake of the movie, Vicky Kaushal can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Rajkummar Rao as Akbar Illhabadi

The jolly and loving character of Akbar Illhabadi was played by late actor Rishi Kapoor. If the movie gets a remake in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao can pull off this role with ease.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

Vidyut Jammwal as Anthony Gonsalves

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had played the role of Anthony Gonsalves in the movie. Vidyut Jammmwal with his amazing looks and acting skills becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Vidyut Jammwal Instagram

Anushka Sharma as Lakshmi

Inspector Amar Khanna's love interest was played by Shabana Azmi in Amar Akbar Anthony. It would be interesting to see Anushka Sharma opposite Vicky Kaushal in the remake of the movie.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Anushka Sharma Instagram

Kriti Sanon as Salma Ali

The love interest of Akbar Illahabadi Dr Salma Ali was played by Neetu Singh in the movie. Kriti Sanon becomes the right actor to portray this role in the Bollywood remake of the film.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Kriti Sanon Instagram

Disha Patani as Jenny

The pivotal character of Jenny was played by veteran actor Parveen Babi in the movie. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Disha Patani becomes a great choice for the role.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Disha Patani Instagram

Juhi Chawla as Bharati Tripathi

Blind mother to these three separated brothers was played by Nirupa Roy in the movie. If the movie gets remade in Bollywood, Juhi Chawla becomes the ideal choice for the role.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Juhi Chawla Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Kishanlal Tripathi

The layered character of Kishanlal was played by Pran in Amar Akbar Anthony. If the movie is remade in today’s era, Anil Kapoor can breathe life into this character.

Image Credits: A still from the movie and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Vidyut Jammwal, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao Instagram

