Vicky Kaushal Reveals How He Deals With Female Fans Hitting On Him

Vicky Kaushal is among the most popular youngster in Bollywood. Making his lead debut in 2015, the National Award winner has set his name with his performances in films like Raazi, Sanju and Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor has a massive female fan following who loves his charming looks. Vicky talked about how he handles female fans hitting on him with an incident and also mentions a cheesy pickup line. Read to know more.

Vicky Kaushal about female fans hitting on him

In an interview with a leading entertainment daily, Vicky Kaushal was asked how does he handle the female attention. He replied that he really does not know how to handle it. The actor stated that he melts with the attention like he can be poured in a glass. He melts so quick and says "thank you" to the praises by his female fans. Vicky said that sometimes the flirty behaviour is so direct that it stumps him. He also said that sometimes they are super subtle, but he is a “failure” at subtle moves, he just does not understand.

Vicky Kaushal mentioned a subtle incident that happened with him during the promotion of Uri: The Surgical Strike. He went the washroom and when he came out saw a “sweet lady” waiting for a selfie. They took a selfie and then she asked he came for work or what to which the actor replied he is there for promotion. The Raazi actor stated that then the lady told him her room number, she will be at the bar and etc. Vicky illustrated that he was shocked and admitted that he himself does not possess such confidence. He did not know what to do and looked at his manager, who told him that they need to go.

When Vicky Kaushal was asked that if he is saying that he is not a player, he replied, “not at all.” The Sanju star stated that he is almost like a guy with a stole on him. The actor added that he is not even "a P of a player," at all. Talking about pickup lines, Vicky Kaushal stated that he has not used any pickup lines but have heard one which made him fell to puke. He mentioned that the line was, “Is there a bakery around? Because I wanna have a cutie-pie like you,” and laughed off. Vicky said that the line made him feel like he wants to have a bath.

Watch the hilarious video here:

