Vicky Kaushal And His Mom Are Mother-son Goals And These Pictures Are Proof

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Having played characters of a strong and bold man, Vicky Kaushal’s personality in real life is also perceived to be the same. However, fans might be unaware of the fact that Vicky Kaushal is actually very soft at heart and a complete ‘Mumma's Boy’. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal is a complete ‘Mumma's Boy’

Being from outside of the movie industry, Vicky Kaushal has always been a very private person. Apart from his work, Vicky Kaushal has never gone on record and said anything about his personal life, family, or even friends. However, during the quarantine period, Vicky Kaushal is seen spending a lot of time at home with his brother and mother. Looking at his social media, one can make out that Vicky Kaushal is very fond of his mother.

In this picture, Vicky Kaushal and his mother sitting on the balcony enjoying the sunset together. Vicky has worn a black half-sleeves t-shirt and grey pants. He has also worn a white cap on his head. Vicky Kaushal's mother, on the other hand, is a plain and simple Indian woman, who has worn an orange and black kurta and tied her salt-and-pepper hair in a bun. He captioned this picture, “माँ-ए नी मेरीए 🎶”.

Recently, Vicky Kaushal also posted a throwback picture of him and his mother. In the picture, the two are on a beach, in the water, where Vicky Kaushal his seen getting away with his mother’s beatings and enjoying the chase. Vicky Kaushal must be eight years old in this picture. He captioned the picture, “ Dodging them till date. Keep them coming Maa. Love you! ❤️”.

Vicky Kaushal posted a picture of the artwork, made by a fan. It is a colourful sketch of him and his mother. His mother is seen sitting, while Vicky Kaushal is standing next to her, holding her hand. He captioned this picture, “❤️

#fanart by @le_caricaturist”.

