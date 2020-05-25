Vicky Kaushal Shares A Hilarious Video, Captions It ‘Himmat-e-marda Madade Khuda!’; Watch

Vicky Kaushal’s social media has often come to the rescue to his followers of over 6.9 million and counting. The actor knows how to keep his followers engaged with several entertaining videos and posts. Recently, he shared a meme video which should be a must-watch during the lockdown to shed away some boredom. Vicky Kaushal’s hilarious caption to the picture adds more value to the video, check it out.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Shakes A Leg On Katrina Kaif’s Hit Song 'Sheila Ki Jawaani'; Watch

Vicky Kaushal shared a funny meme video which will be the reason you laugh today

The video shared by Vicky Kaushal is a funny viral meme video. In the video, two toddlers are seen playing indoors, while the girl toddler, who is physically older than the boy toddler, performs a cartwheel, the little boy is inspired to follow the same. He thinks on it for a while. While the baby boy is thinking about the cartwheel, hilarious calculations edits are made over the video. The boy then stands up straight and tries to do the cartwheel on his own. However, what is hilarious is that he falls flat on his face. However, the boy’s act is called as courageous by Vicky Kaushal as per the caption. He definitely had a laugh as well as great to time watching the video. He shared the funny video on his IG for millions of his fans to watch.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal's Best Collaborations With Ace Director Anurag Kashyap

Check out the video shared by Vicky Kaushal on his Instagram

Vicky Kaushal shared the witty video on his IG and wrote, “Himmat-e-marda madade Khuda!.” The popular saying means when men dare to do anything, God himself will send help to complete the task. The video attracted comments of his followers. One fan wrote, “HAHHAHA BEST VID EVER".

Another fan was quick to mention the most honest comment on the video, Ohh goshhhh. Itni physics to mene 11th 12yh m bhi nhi padhi.” The follower meant, even I haven’t studied so much of physics. Most of the fans were going berserk in the comments section with laughter emoticons.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Misses His Pre-lockdown Days, Shares Throwback Pic

Check out the reaction of the fans who watched the video shared by Vicky Kaushal

Image Credits: Vicky Kaushal's photos on Instagram

Image Credits: Vicky Kaushal's photos on Instagram

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Looks Almost Cherubic In His Tribute To Comic Actor Charlie Chaplin; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.