Vicky Kaushal And Kiara Advani's BTS From Commercial A Must-watch

Vicky Kaushal has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Along with being popular for the various talents, Vicky is also loved by the audience for his down-to-earth and fun nature. Having spent years in the acting industry, Vicky Kaushal has worked with many actors. One such actor who Vicky Kaushal has been seen working very often is Kiara Advani. The two actors have done movies and commercial advertisements together. Here is the behind the scenes from when the two were shooting for their advertisement for a housing agency. Read ahead to know more-

Behind the scenes from commercial advertisement for housing agency

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s on-screen chemistry is loved by many. The two actors don’t only look good on-screen but share a great bond off-screen too. The two were seen together in the commercial advertisement of Housing.com and the BTS video from the shoot suggests that the two actors had fun to its fullest.

The video depicts that during the shooting of the advertisement, the two actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani are seen getting involved in fun banter with each other. Vicky Kaushal is seen teasing Kiara Advani and the two cannot seem to be able to control their laughter throughout the shooting of the advertisement. The way Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani work with each other is with such ease and comfort.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani rose to fame with the Netflix original movie, Lust Stories. Lust Stories is a compilation of four short movies that are each directed by Bollywood’s finest directors, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Zoya Akhtar. It was nominated for International Emmy Award for Best TV Movie or Miniseries. The plot of the film revolves around exploring love, sex, and relationships in modern India. Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani were the lead cast of Karan Johar’s segment of the movie. The plot of their segment of the film revolves around Megha (Kiara Advani) a young school teacher who is engaged to be married to Paras (Vicky Kaushal), an office worker. Both their performances in the movie received much appreciation from the audience.

