Vicky Kaushal Feels 'hunger To Reboot' As 'Sardar Udham Singh' Begins Pro-production

With Unlock India phase one beginning, many production houses have resumed shoots and the post-production work. Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham Singh as well will begin all the post-production process from June 8, 2020. Vicky Kaushal penned some beautiful words regarding resuming work after several days of lockdown. Vicky Kaushal’s caption was his state of mind after the Unlock phase-1.

Vicky Kaushal gets emotional about the resuming of production work

Vicky Kaushal shared a still from his production days with Sardar Udham Singh. He can be seen in his undercover avatar dressed in a dapper suit. Vicky’s look for the film is of a vengeful man who is a mission in a foreign land. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar, who is also in the frame. Producer Ronnie Lahiri can also be seen in the frame clicked in the European backdrop. The director is sipping on some hot beverage and Vicky Kaushal is busy explaining himself in the still. The picture was shot during the UK schedule of the film.

Check out the picture that Vicky Kaushal shared on his Instagram earlier today

Vicky Kaushal shared the picture on his Instagram and wrote, “When nature beckoned, We listened... We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion...Now, there is a call again, An excitement, yet a caution And hunger to reboot, With this feeling, We begin again... #SardarUdhamSingh. Post-production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow- 8th June". Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to the new beginnings of the post-production process. Several fans reacted to the picture of Vicky Kaushal. Some were excited for the shoot, while others were rooting for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming biopic story in motion.

More about the film

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic film based on a man by the titular name. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled by Ronni`Lahiri. Reports suggest that the film will undergo the post-production process after Maharashtra state has urged the filming industry to resume the shoot. The editing will take over two to three months as per reports and the film can be expected to release later. However, a fixed date is yet to be revealed by the filmmakers.

