Vicky Kaushal's 'Sardar Udham Singh' Will Be Delayed? Producer Ronnie Lahiri Shares Update

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal's upcoming flick Sardar Udham Singh is one of the much-anticipated Bollywood films. Recently, the producer of the film, Ronnie Lahiri, opened up about the release date of the film and spilled beans around the post-production of the film. In his interview with a leading daily, Ronnie Lahiri said that he does not think a January 2021 release is possible considering the current situation.

READ | Vicky Kaushal Feels 'hunger To Reboot' As 'Sardar Udham Singh' Begins Pro-production

Sardar Udham Singh's release date

Interestingly, Ronnie Lahiri was asked about the future of Sardar Udham Singh, considering the fact that his venture Gulabo Sitabo is taking an OTT release owing to the pandemic. To which he replied saying that earlier they had an October 2020, release, but they had then moved it to January 2021. But, given the current situation, it seems unlikely to fix a January 2021 release. Elaborating about the same, the producer said that the team has already lost over two months to the pandemic.

READ | Vicky Kaushal Commemorates 120th Birth Anniversary Of Sardar Udham Singh

He further added that there is a lot of things that needs to be taken into account once the actual shoot will wrap and the post-production work will start. Talking about the post-production plan, Ronnie said that the editing would take about close to three months, and then they have to talk to the visual effects team. He concluded saying that the team does not have a clear release date in mind as of now.

The report also quoted him opening up about giving a green light to Gulabo Sitabo to take an OTT release. According to the report, Ronnie and the team chose to release Gulabo Sitabo because the film was ready and there was a matter of finances. Considering the uncertainty looming, the team does not want to sit on a finished project.

READ | Vicky Kaushal Loses 13 Kgs For His Role In Sardar Udham Singh

Details of Sardar Udham Singh

Talking about the upcoming biopic, it will feature Vicky Kaushal in and as Sardar Udham Singh. The upcoming flick is directed by Shoojit Sircar and bankrolled under the production banner of Ronnie Lahiri. Reportedly, the film will undergo the post-production process as the Maharashtra state has urged the filming industry to resume the shoot. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 15, 2021.

READ | Guess The Leading Lady Opposite Vicky Kaushal In Sardar Udham Singh?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.