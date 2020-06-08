Vicky Kaushal’s Highest Rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes That Are Must-watch

Vicky Kaushal is one of the A-listed actors in Bollywood today. He is among the very few actors to have won a National Award at the very beginning of his career. Vicky Kaushal has successfully created a huge fan-base and love in the hearts of the audience. Vicky has proved his versatility over the years with having given brilliant performances back-to-back. Here are Vicky Kaushal highest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes. Read ahead to know more-

Vicky Kaushal’s highest rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes

Lust Stories (2018)

Lust Stories is a compilation of four short movies that are each directed by Bollywood’s finest directors, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Zoya Akhtar respectively. The plot of the film revolves around exploring love, sex and relationships in modern India. The movie has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Raazi (2018)

Raazi is a Meghna Gulzar directorial. The movie cast has Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Rajit Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the movie revolves around a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The movie has received a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Masaan (2015)

Masaan is a Neeraj Ghaywan directorial. The movie cast Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Sanjay Mishra as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around India's Ganges River, four people who face prejudice, a strict moral code and a punishing caste system as they confront personal tragedies. The movie has received a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Raman Raghav 2.0 is an Anurag Kashyap directorial. The movie cast Vicky Kaushal, Nawazuddin Siddiquie, and Sobhita Dhulipala as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Ramanna, a maniac murderer, who finds a soulmate in Raghavan, a policeman, who inspects his murder cases. He tries to make Raghavan realize how they both are similar. The movie has received an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Zubaan (2015)

Zubaan is a Mozez Singh directorial. The movie cast Vicky Kaushal, Sarah-Jane Dias, and Raaghavv Chanana as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young boy who wants to become a big shot but after seeing the bad things involved he instead chooses to pursue his passion that is singing, similar to his father. The movie has received an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

