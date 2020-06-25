Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Are At Their Goofy Best In This Throwback Video, Watch

It is not a hidden fact that Vicky Kaushal had made an impressive Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Masaan. The actor had starred alongside Shweta Tripathi in the movie and their chemistry was extremely endearing to watch in the movie. Recently, a throwback BTS video of the two has been going viral on social media. Vicky and Shweta can be seen getting all goofy in the video as they can be seen lip-syncing the popular song Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein from the film Baazigar.

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi go all goofy in this video

The video starts with the Sanju actor lip-syncing the lines 'Main Mila Tu Mili' from the song. The actor can be seen donning a cap along with glares radiating a complete swag in the video. The Uri actor is soon joined by his Masaan co-star Shweta who also joins him in humming the song. The two share a crackling camaraderie in the fun video. Their epic banter while lip-syncing the track will leave one in splits. Take a look at the hilarious video of Vicky and Shweta.

Masaan also starred Richa Chadha

For the unversed, Masaan was helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The movie was jointly bankrolled under the banners of Drishyam Films, Phantom Films, Sikhya Entertainment, Arte France Cinema, Pathe Productions, and Macassar Productions. Apart from Vicky and Shweta, the movie also featured Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

The plot of the movie revolved around the life of four people who had to face prejudice from society due to some unfortunate circumstances. Located along India’s Ganges River, all the four characters of the film had to abide by strict moral code and punishing caste system while confronting their personal tragedies. The movie was highly acclaimed by fans and critics.

Masaan was also screened at the Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival wherein it also won two awards. Apart from that. the movie was also screened at the inaugural New York Dalit Film and Cultural Festival in the year 2019. Interestingly before Vicky, actors like Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkummar Rao were also approached for the movie but they ended up rejecting the film reportedly.

